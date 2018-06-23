Saturday, June 23, 2018
Home > News > Article 44 to be invoked to address imported electronic trash problem

Article 44 to be invoked to address imported electronic trash problem

Landfill garbage compactor
TN News 0

Article 44 of the interim Constitution is likely to be invoked to bypass various legal obstacles in order to effectively tackle the problem of imported electronic trash.

Pol Gen Veerachai Songmetta, the national deputy police chief, said on Friday that addressing the problem of imported electronic trash through a normal channel was problematic due to legal loopholes and the ideal solution to cut through all the legal obstacles is through the use of special power under Article 44 of the interim Constitution.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Two police vehicles stolen during Bangkok protests

Floods in Nonthaburi

Tropical storms wreak havoc on at least 18 provinces

Rice farmers in Mae Wang, Chiang Mai

Drought to damage almost half a million rice fields in Central Plain

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close