Article 44 to be invoked to address imported electronic trash problem

Article 44 of the interim Constitution is likely to be invoked to bypass various legal obstacles in order to effectively tackle the problem of imported electronic trash.

Pol Gen Veerachai Songmetta, the national deputy police chief, said on Friday that addressing the problem of imported electronic trash through a normal channel was problematic due to legal loopholes and the ideal solution to cut through all the legal obstacles is through the use of special power under Article 44 of the interim Constitution.

By Thai PBS