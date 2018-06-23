Saturday, June 23, 2018
Home > News > Thailand welcomes 16.4 million foreigners so far this year

Thailand welcomes 16.4 million foreigners so far this year

A Tuk-tuk or 'sam lor'
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 23rd June 2018 (NNT) – During the first five months of 2018, Thailand received a total of 16.4 million visitors from overseas, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Pongpanu Svetarundra, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has disclosed that Thailand in May welcomed no fewer than 2.755 million foreign visitors, which represented a year-on-year increase of 6.35%, generating more than 136.71 million baht in tourism revenue.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Israel flag and Herzliya flag

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, UN Warns Against ‘Incitement To Hatred’

Pickup and blue truck crash

423 died and 4,005 injured in the “Seven Dangerous Day” safety driving campaign

Breaking News

Four Bangkok hospitals assigned to treat Ebola patients

Leave a Reply