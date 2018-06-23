Thailand welcomes 16.4 million foreigners so far this year

BANGKOK, 23rd June 2018 (NNT) – During the first five months of 2018, Thailand received a total of 16.4 million visitors from overseas, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Pongpanu Svetarundra, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has disclosed that Thailand in May welcomed no fewer than 2.755 million foreign visitors, which represented a year-on-year increase of 6.35%, generating more than 136.71 million baht in tourism revenue.

