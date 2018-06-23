Saturday, June 23, 2018
Thai Airways, Airbus sign agreement to proceed with joint venture MRO

Thai Airways Airbus A330-300 after taking off
BANGKOK, 23rd June 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Cha-o-cha has witnessed the singing of an agreement between Thai Airways International (THAI) and Airbus during his visit to the French Republic.

Signed in Toulouse by Acting President of Thai Airways Usanee Sangsingkeo and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schulz and in the presence of Gen Prayut, the agreement seeks to establish a new joint venture maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International Airport near Bangkok.

