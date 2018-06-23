Thai Airways, Airbus sign agreement to proceed with joint venture MRO

BANGKOK, 23rd June 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Cha-o-cha has witnessed the singing of an agreement between Thai Airways International (THAI) and Airbus during his visit to the French Republic.

Signed in Toulouse by Acting President of Thai Airways Usanee Sangsingkeo and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schulz and in the presence of Gen Prayut, the agreement seeks to establish a new joint venture maintenance and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International Airport near Bangkok.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand