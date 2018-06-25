Monday, June 25, 2018
South pupils ‘lack literacy’ in Thai language

Islamic School in Southern Thailand
Pattani: Many students of private religious schools in the far South cannot read, speak or write Thai, a problem compounded by alleged misuse of state education subsidies, the Pattani special task force says.

Illiteracy in Thai language — which the task force found has affected many Mathayom 1 (grade 7) students in some religious schools in Pattani — was attributed to several causes including a substandard course syllabus and teachers’ lack of qualifications.

ONNUCHA HUTASINGH
BANGKOK POST

