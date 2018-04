A private Islamic religious school in Pattani has sought justice after it was accused by the military of diverting state fund to support southern separatist groups in the restive region.

Troops from the 4th army region raided the Bakong Pittaya school in Nong Chik district of Pattani in February in which propaganda documents and several fire extinguishing tanks and LPG cylinders were uncovered.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS