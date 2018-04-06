Friday, April 6, 2018
Home > Isan > Khon Kaen Exotic Pet and Night Safari officially welcomes visitors

Khon Kaen Exotic Pet and Night Safari officially welcomes visitors

Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen traffic signs
TN Isan 0

KHON KAEN, 6th April 2018 (NNT) – Khon Kaen Exotic Pet and Night Safari has officially opened its doors to welcome animal lovers to the world of exotic African species.

The zoo’s executive owner, Apichart Wattanakul, said today that the zoo was created out of a love for exotic animals. Apichart had raised animals including giant turtles, English angora rabbits, ferrets and pigmy kangaroos for over five years before deciding to build a zoo.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui

Elephant hit by a pickup truck as it tries to cross a road in Buri Ram

Khai Si, in Bueng Kan

Bueng Kan: Couple arrested for selling drugs

Diamond DA40 plane

Two airmen sustain minor injuries in plane crash

Leave a Reply