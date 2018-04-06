Khon Kaen Exotic Pet and Night Safari officially welcomes visitors

KHON KAEN, 6th April 2018 (NNT) – Khon Kaen Exotic Pet and Night Safari has officially opened its doors to welcome animal lovers to the world of exotic African species.

The zoo’s executive owner, Apichart Wattanakul, said today that the zoo was created out of a love for exotic animals. Apichart had raised animals including giant turtles, English angora rabbits, ferrets and pigmy kangaroos for over five years before deciding to build a zoo.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand