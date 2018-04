A 10-wheel truck broke a power cable in a narrow soi in Nong Khai and hit a house’s fence overnight after the driver relied on his onboard GPS system to find a shortcut.

Truck driver Sudawut Pongwang, 28, waited for police at the scene just after midnight on Friday morning, and was taken to the Nong Khai police station to face charges.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation