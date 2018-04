SONGKHLA: A man and a woman escaped on foot after surviving driving through a police checkpoint, a road chase and a crash that tore their car in half in Hat Yai district late on Thursday night.

Their silver Honda Civic, registered in Songkhla, failed to stop when signalled at a checkpoint on Chote Wiriyakul Road near a bus terminal in Hat Yai municipality about 11pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST