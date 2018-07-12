Operation underway to retrieve last Phoenix victim





An operation is now underway to retrieve the body of a Chinese tourist, believed to be the last victim, stuck under the wreckage of Phoenix boat near Koh Heh in the sea off Phuket, according to the rescue command center.

Three boats — HTMS Thonglang, HTMS Hua Hin, and HTMS Panyee — departed from a boat pier in tambon Wichit in Phuket’s Muang district at 5.45 am, heading to where Phoenix dive boat sank on July 5.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

