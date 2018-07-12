A firefighter at the Port of Laem Chabang in Pattaya, Thailand
Isan

Workers injured in stampede at Korat chicken processing factory

By TN / July 12, 2018

A fire broke out at chicken meat processing factory in Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday morning, prompting workers to run for their lives in a stampede that left some injured.

Police said the fire started at 10.25am at the Vanguard Foods Thailand factory in the Suranaree Industrial Estate in Tambon Nong Bua Sala of Muang district.

