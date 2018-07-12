Video: How the 12 boys and coach were rescued from Tham Luang cave





Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page posted a new video showing how the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach trapped since June 23 at Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, were evacuated from the cave.

The boys and coach, members of the local Wild Boars football team, were rescued after a complex rescue operation involving Thai and foreign experts from many countries.

All of the 12 Thai boys and coach who became stranded inside the flooded cave are all in good health recovering in hospital.

ปฏิบัติการที่โลกต้องจดจำ The operation the world never forgets. 18 วัน ที่ผู้คนทั้งโลกรวมใจมาอยู่ด้วยกัน รวมพลังช่วยกันพานักฟุตบอลทีมหมูป่าอะคาเดมี 12 คนและโค้ช กลับบ้าน และเราจะจดจำความเสียสละ ความงดงามในจิตใจของเรือโทสมาน กุนัน ตลอดไป “ภารกิจไม่สำเร็จ ไม่พบเราไม่เลิก” Hooyah Hooyah Hooyah Posted by Thai NavySEAL on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Video Courtesy of Thai Navy SEAL Facebook Page

-TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.