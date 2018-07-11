Erawan Cave in Na Wang District, Nong Bua Lamphu
Luang Cave to be Turned Into ‘Living Museum’

By TN / July 11, 2018

CHIANG RAI — The cave complex where a massive 17-day rescue effort captivated the world will be turned into a museum, the head of the operation announced Wednesday.

Speaking at the final news conference of the epic rescue, Narongsak Osottanakorn said the cave will tell the story of the operation he said was only possible because of help from around the world.

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

