From Zero to Hero: As Thailand Celebrates Cave Rescue, Truth Emerges About Coach





Twelve boys who were rescued from a cave complex in a remote corner of Thailand have been reunited with their families. Sputnik looks at the role of their coach, who was originally blamed on social media for leading them into the caves.

It has since emerged the boys actually entered the caves on their own and Ekkapol Chantawong, 25, went in to look for them and then managed to keep up their spirits during their 17-day ordeal.

Chantawong, a former Buddhist monk, taught the boys, who were aged between 11 and 16, how to meditate.

The fate of the boys, who were from a team known as the Wild Boars, has captured the world’s attention and there are already plans to make a Hollywood movie about their ordeal.

