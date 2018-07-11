Tham Khao Luang Cave
News

From Zero to Hero: As Thailand Celebrates Cave Rescue, Truth Emerges About Coach

By TN / July 11, 2018

Twelve boys who were rescued from a cave complex in a remote corner of Thailand have been reunited with their families. Sputnik looks at the role of their coach, who was originally blamed on social media for leading them into the caves.

It has since emerged the boys actually entered the caves on their own and Ekkapol Chantawong, 25, went in to look for them and then managed to keep up their spirits during their 17-day ordeal.

Chantawong, a former Buddhist monk, taught the boys, who were aged between 11 and 16, how to meditate.

The fate of the boys, who were from a team known as the Wild Boars, has captured the world’s attention and there are already plans to make a Hollywood movie about their ordeal.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close