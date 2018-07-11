Rescue team at Tham Luang cave, Chiang Rai
Tham Luang cave rescue: “Wild Boars” the movie?

By TN / July 11, 2018

Hollywood film producers are wasting no time and have already started plotting a movie based on what is seen as one of the world’s most daring rescue operations that saw 13 young soccer players and their coach safely saved from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

According to an Australian news website, a US film crew arrived at the foothills of the Tham Luang mountain cave system even as the rescue operation was in progress last week.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

