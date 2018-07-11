Tham Luang cave rescue: “Wild Boars” the movie?





Hollywood film producers are wasting no time and have already started plotting a movie based on what is seen as one of the world’s most daring rescue operations that saw 13 young soccer players and their coach safely saved from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

According to an Australian news website, a US film crew arrived at the foothills of the Tham Luang mountain cave system even as the rescue operation was in progress last week.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.