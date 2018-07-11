A village in Greece
Greece To Expel, Ban Russian Diplomats

By TN / July 11, 2018

Greece will expel two Russian diplomats and ban entry to another two over suspicions they attempted to undermine a deal between Athens and Macedonia last month, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports.

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on July 11 that Athens would not tolerate any behavior that violates international law. His remarks were in response to Kathimerini’s report that Greece would expel Russian diplomats for activities inconsistent with their status.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would respond in kind to the expulsions, Interfax news agency reported.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

