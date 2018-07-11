Father of Australian cave-rescue hero dies





CHIANG RAI, 11st July 2018 (NNT) – An Australian doctor and expert diver, Dr. Richard Harris, emerged from Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, on Tuesday night (July 10th) and learned his own father had passed away.

Dr. Harris was hailed a hero worldwide, having made the dangerous journey in and out of the flooded and sprawling cave every day to check on the health conditions of the 12 boys, aged between 11 and 16 years old, and their 25-year-old football coach. The 13 young survivors went missing on June 23rd, 2018, when they went to explore Tham Luang after a football match, and they were trapped inside when monsoon rains arrived.

