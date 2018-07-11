Boat life ring, Krabi
Phuket

Tourist Police check 11 areas tied to boats sinking off Phuket

By TN / July 11, 2018

PHUKET, 11th July 2018 (NNT) – Tourist Police teams have been dispatched to inspect boats in 11 targeted areas following the boat accidents in Phuket waters last week. The authorities say that legal action will be taken against the tour companies responsible for the incidents, one of which caused great loss of life

Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal led the inspection of 11 targeted areas connected to the two boats involved in the incidents. Police are focused on inspecting boats as well as their origins and manifests to discern if any is being operated as low cost transport by nominee entities of foreign businesses.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close