Tourist Police check 11 areas tied to boats sinking off Phuket





PHUKET, 11th July 2018 (NNT) – Tourist Police teams have been dispatched to inspect boats in 11 targeted areas following the boat accidents in Phuket waters last week. The authorities say that legal action will be taken against the tour companies responsible for the incidents, one of which caused great loss of life

Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal led the inspection of 11 targeted areas connected to the two boats involved in the incidents. Police are focused on inspecting boats as well as their origins and manifests to discern if any is being operated as low cost transport by nominee entities of foreign businesses.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.