Patrol boat brings 33 stranded tourists back to Phuket





A Marine Department patrol boat has braved rough seas to guide 33 tourists safely back to the Phuket coast after their tour boat captain refused to leave Racha Yai resort island because of the stormy seas.

Crew who managed to direct the tourist-packed boat back to shore late on Wednesday morning admitted they had to take “utmost care” during the trip, Naewna newspaper reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

