Blue and yellow taxi-meter in Pattaya, Chonburi province
Pattaya

Korean complains after Pattaya taxi steals his bag and valuables

By TN / July 11, 2018

A Korean businessman filed a complaint with police late on Tuesday night, charging that a taxi driver had fled with his bag containing cash, a passport and credit cards.

Muang Chon Buri police were informed of theft at 11.45pm and rushed to meet the Korean, Sangyong Jong (not official spelling), 25, at a gas station on the Chon Buri bypass road in Tambon Nong Mai Daeng in Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

