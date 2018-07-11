Korean complains after Pattaya taxi steals his bag and valuables





A Korean businessman filed a complaint with police late on Tuesday night, charging that a taxi driver had fled with his bag containing cash, a passport and credit cards.

Muang Chon Buri police were informed of theft at 11.45pm and rushed to meet the Korean, Sangyong Jong (not official spelling), 25, at a gas station on the Chon Buri bypass road in Tambon Nong Mai Daeng in Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.