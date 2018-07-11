All 13 survivors found to be in good health





All the 12 young Wild Boars footballers and their coach who have been rescued after being trapped for two weeks in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai were this morning pronounced to be in good health, with some already starting to eat normal foods and walking unaided.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Thongchai Lertvilairattanapong, a health inspector of the Public Health Ministry, said the last group of five survivals brought out in a dramatic rescue operation yesterday were found to be in normal health conditions. “They have normal temperatures and blood pressure. Only one of them has signs of lung inflammation,” he said.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.