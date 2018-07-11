Flooded street in Thailand
News

Heavy rains forecast in most parts of Thailand until weekend

By TN / July 11, 2018

BANGKOK, 11th July 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in many parts of the country due to a low-pressure trough in the South China Sea.

According to meteorologists, a monsoon trough, currently moving across the North of Thailand, coupled with a southwestern monsoon in the Andaman Sea will bring heavy rain to most parts of Thailand until this weekend.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close