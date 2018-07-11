Heavy rains forecast in most parts of Thailand until weekend





BANGKOK, 11th July 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in many parts of the country due to a low-pressure trough in the South China Sea.

According to meteorologists, a monsoon trough, currently moving across the North of Thailand, coupled with a southwestern monsoon in the Andaman Sea will bring heavy rain to most parts of Thailand until this weekend.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

