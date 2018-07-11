Cargo ship hit by huge waves off Trang, 17 containers washed overboard





A large cargo ship was hit by huge waves on Wednesday morning, causing all of its 17 containers to fall into the sea near Trang.

The NP Lovegistics 2 sent out an emergency help signal at after the waves caused an electrical short circuit, resulting in the ship becoming adrift west of Koh Lao Liang in Trang’s Kantang district.

By The Nation

