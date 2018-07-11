Hyundai Bangkok cargo ship with containers
South

Cargo ship hit by huge waves off Trang, 17 containers washed overboard

By TN / July 11, 2018

A large cargo ship was hit by huge waves on Wednesday morning, causing all of its 17 containers to fall into the sea near Trang.

The NP Lovegistics 2 sent out an emergency help signal at after the waves caused an electrical short circuit, resulting in the ship becoming adrift west of Koh Lao Liang in Trang’s Kantang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close