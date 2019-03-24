Abhisit Resigns as Democrat Partly Leader After Election Fail





BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) — Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva stepped down as the Democrat Party leader to take responsibility after his party showed the poor results in the general election on Sunday.

Democrat party was in 5th place for popular vote, according to the unofficial results released by the Election Commission (EC), with 93 percent of votes counted.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



