Abhisit Resigns as Democrat Partly Leader After Election Fail

By TN / March 24, 2019

BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) — Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva stepped down as the Democrat Party leader to take responsibility after his party showed the poor results in the general election on Sunday.

Democrat party was in 5th place for popular vote, according to the unofficial results released by the Election Commission (EC), with 93 percent of votes counted.

