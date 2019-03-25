Chiang Mai could open haze refugee centre





Residents of nine northern provinces choking on hazardous air pollution might soon find refuge in Chiang Mai – at a downtown convention centre equipped with air purifiers as well as air conditioners.

It’s the latest idea from Chiang Mai Governor Supachai Iamsuwan, who’s under attack for his administration’s perceived failure to ease the smog situation.

