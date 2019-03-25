Haze in Thailand

Haze in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai could open haze refugee centre

By TN / March 25, 2019

Residents of nine northern provinces choking on hazardous air pollution might soon find refuge in Chiang Mai – at a downtown convention centre equipped with air purifiers as well as air conditioners.

It’s the latest idea from Chiang Mai Governor Supachai Iamsuwan, who’s under attack for his administration’s perceived failure to ease the smog situation.

Full story: The Nation

By Nisanart Kangwalwong,
Pannawich Yoodee
The Nation

