Smoke haze crisis in Northern Thailand

Smoke haze crisis in Northern Thailand. Photo: Vimeo.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai and Lampang suffer ‘code red’ air pollution

By TN / February 22, 2019

Chiang Mai and Lampang on Friday were choking on “code red” air pollution with PM2.5 levels above 90 micrograms (mcg) per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

Northern and northeastern provinces also cited PM2.5 levels beyond the Thai safety limit of 50 mcg.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

