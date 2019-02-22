Chiang Mai and Lampang suffer ‘code red’ air pollution





Chiang Mai and Lampang on Friday were choking on “code red” air pollution with PM2.5 levels above 90 micrograms (mcg) per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

Northern and northeastern provinces also cited PM2.5 levels beyond the Thai safety limit of 50 mcg.

By The Nation

