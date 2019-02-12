Northern Provinces Shrouded in Smog





LAMPANG, Feb 12 (TNA) – The dust particles in Lampang soared to hazardous levels of over 110 microgrammes per cubic metre of air as northern provinces are trying to contain forest fires.

Lampang has been shrouded in smog from forest fires. The tiny particulate matter has risen to the red level around 112-134 microgrammes per cubic metres at four air quality monitoring stations in the provincial seat and Mae Moh district.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



