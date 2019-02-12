Smoke coming off from several wildfires in the mountains of northern Thailand

Smoke coming off from several wildfires in the mountains of northern Thailand. Photo: Takeaway.

North

Northern Provinces Shrouded in Smog

By TN / February 12, 2019

LAMPANG, Feb 12 (TNA) – The dust particles in Lampang soared to hazardous levels of over 110 microgrammes per cubic metre of air as northern provinces are trying to contain forest fires.

Lampang has been shrouded in smog from forest fires. The tiny particulate matter has risen to the red level around 112-134 microgrammes per cubic metres at four air quality monitoring stations in the provincial seat and Mae Moh district.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

