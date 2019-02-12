Bahraini footballer Hakeem freed after Bahrain withdraws extradition request

Jailed Bahraini footballer Hakeem al-Araibi was freed from detention this evening and was expected to fly out of Bangkok to Australia after the Criminal Court endorsed the public prosecutor’s request to withdraw the extradition case against him.
The public prosecutor in charge of the case, Ms. Setha Thienpilakul, appeared before the court this morning with a request for the withdrawal of the extradition case against al-Araibi.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Activist Srisuwan to move for the dissolution of the Thai Raksa Chart party
-
Princess Ubolratana thanks Thais for support, Thai Raksa Chart cancels campaign visit
-
Khunying Sudarat vows to lead Pheu Thai party to election victory
-
“Criminal” Reason Likely Behind Paris Apartment Building Fire Leaving 8 Dead
-
Bahraini footballer given two months to fight extradition case