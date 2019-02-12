Bahraini footballer Hakeem freed after Bahrain withdraws extradition request





Jailed Bahraini footballer Hakeem al-Araibi was freed from detention this evening and was expected to fly out of Bangkok to Australia after the Criminal Court endorsed the public prosecutor’s request to withdraw the extradition case against him.

The public prosecutor in charge of the case, Ms. Setha Thienpilakul, appeared before the court this morning with a request for the withdrawal of the extradition case against al-Araibi.

By Thai PBS World

