Qantas Airbus A380 takes off from London Heathrow Airport

Qantas Airbus A380 (VH-OQA) takes off from London Heathrow Airport, England. Photo: Adrian Pingstone.

News

Bahraini footballer Hakeem freed after Bahrain withdraws extradition request

By TN / February 12, 2019

Jailed Bahraini footballer Hakeem al-Araibi was freed from detention this evening and was expected to fly out of Bangkok to Australia after the Criminal Court endorsed the public prosecutor’s request to withdraw the extradition case against him.

The public prosecutor in charge of the case, Ms. Setha Thienpilakul, appeared before the court this morning with a request for the withdrawal of the extradition case against al-Araibi.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close