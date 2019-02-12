Turkey issues 1,100 arrest warrants for Gülenist suspects





PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkey has issued arrest warrants for a further 1,112 people with suspected connections to the outlawed Gülenist movement, as the impact of the 2016 failed military coup continues to reverberate around the country.

The operation announced on Tuesday by Turkey’s state-run news agency is one of the biggest to date targeting followers of cleric Fethullah Gülen, a former ally of president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan now living in self-imposed exile in the US, whom Ankara blames for the coup attempt.

A “big operation” was looming against Gülen supporters, the interior minister Süleyman Soylu said on Sunday. “We will finish them off,” he said.

Since the failed 2016 coup at least 77,000 people have been arrested and around 130,000 others have been dismissed from state jobs in the police force, judiciary, academia and other public sector jobs as the Turkish government seeks to purge state institutions of what it says are Gülenist efforts to create a “parallel state”.

