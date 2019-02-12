Five sentenced for stealing pickups used as car bombs

SONGKHLA: Five men have been sentenced for holding up a car dealer in 2017 and stealing five pickup trucks for use as car bombs.
One was given the death penalty, three life imprisonment and one 32 months in jail.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Iranian family of thieves touring Thailand to steal from stores and Thais caught
-
Hua Hin to crack down on massage shops for blocking beach
-
Civilian killed, policeman wounded in Narathiwat ambush
-
Fire Destroys Nearly 70 Moken Tribe Homes
-
First nesting of a Ridley’s turtle in 23 years on Phang-nga beach