Five sentenced for stealing pickups used as car bombs





SONGKHLA: Five men have been sentenced for holding up a car dealer in 2017 and stealing five pickup trucks for use as car bombs.

One was given the death penalty, three life imprisonment and one 32 months in jail.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST

