Burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South

Burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South. Photo: Policespokesmen / Facebook.

South

Five sentenced for stealing pickups used as car bombs

By TN / February 12, 2019

SONGKHLA: Five men have been sentenced for holding up a car dealer in 2017 and stealing five pickup trucks for use as car bombs.

One was given the death penalty, three life imprisonment and one 32 months in jail.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

