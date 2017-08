Armed robbers stole five pickup trucks and took four hostages from a second-hand car dealership in Songkhla’s Na Thawi district in broad daylight on Wednesday.

One of the pickups was quickly converted into a car bomb, which later exploded harmlessly near Yabee bridge in tambon Yabee of Nong Chik district of neighbouring Pattani.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS