Friday, May 12, 2017
Home > South > Imam Among Car Bombing Suspects, Driver’s Body Found

Imam Among Car Bombing Suspects, Driver’s Body Found

Muslim man reading the Quran in a mosqu
TN South 0

PATTANI — The owner of a pickup truck used in a large car bomb was found dead Thursday as two suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, which injured 61 people, according to a police commander.

“Two people are currently under custody of the security forces,” said Pattani police commander Piyawat Chalermsri, before clarifying that meant the army. “They have given us helpful information. Their information has been very beneficial to the investigation.”

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra,
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Beach in Hat Saikaew, Koh Samet

Koh Samet’s Ao Phrao to reopen on Friday after oil spill

Deep South violence victims to receive THB7.5mil compensation

South Korean tourist drowns off Phi Phi

Leave a Reply