Imam Among Car Bombing Suspects, Driver’s Body Found

PATTANI — The owner of a pickup truck used in a large car bomb was found dead Thursday as two suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, which injured 61 people, according to a police commander.

“Two people are currently under custody of the security forces,” said Pattani police commander Piyawat Chalermsri, before clarifying that meant the army. “They have given us helpful information. Their information has been very beneficial to the investigation.”

By Teeranai Charuvastra,

Khaosod English