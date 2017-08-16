City Hall to hand out rewards to informants of motorcyclists on pavements

Litterbugs, motorcyclists who ride on the pavements and a href=”https://www.thailandnews.co/2017/04/bma-bans-street-food-across-bangkok-year/”>sidewalk vendors in Bangkok beware! You are being watched by countless people who will report your misconduct to the city officials – for a reward.

Starting on Aug 15, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will give a reward to anyone who reports about littering on the streets in Bangkok, motorcyclists who ride on the sidewalk and vendors who put up stalls on the pavements to city officials which eventually result to the fine of the offenders.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS