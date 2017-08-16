Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Officials defend authenticity of Wat Arun work amid criticism

Wat Arun and a barge
THE recent restoration of the iconic stupa of the Temple of Dawn, which is more commonly known as Wat Arun, has been completed properly in line with its original detailing and technical principles, according to the chief of the Fine Arts Department, which was in charge of the renovation.

Department director-general Anandha Chuchoti was responding to criticism on social media that the latest renovations had been carried out so poorly that the original designs on the iconic architectural features had been changed.

