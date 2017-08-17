Thursday, August 17, 2017
Phuket Governor says Japanese tourist bitten by barracuda not a shark

Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket
PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong has today said that a barracuda fish was responsible for biting a Japanese tourist while he was surfing at Kamala Beach yesterday and not a shark as stated by an expert from the Marine Endangered Species Unit at the Phuket Marine Biology Centre (PMBC).

Gov Norraphat said today (Aug 17) that he had received information from Mr Thatsaphol Krajangdara from the Andaman Sea Fisheries Research and Development Centre (Phuket) that confirmed that it was a barracuda that had bitten 37-year-old Mr Keita Koshigoe.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

