Immigration officer wanted for abduction, extortion surrenders in Pattaya









A senior immigration officer, a fourth and final suspect wanted for the abduction and cryptocurrency extortion of a Chinese man and his Thai interpreter, turned himself in to police in Pattaya of Chon Buri on Friday night.

Pol Maj Jiraphat Boonnam, police inspector attached to Immigration Division 1, contacted police to surrender himself at a petrol station in Pattaya.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





