Immigration officer wanted for abduction, extortion surrenders in Pattaya

March 25, 2023 TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

A senior immigration officer, a fourth and final suspect wanted for the abduction and cryptocurrency extortion of a Chinese man and his Thai interpreter, turned himself in to police in Pattaya of Chon Buri on Friday night.

Pol Maj Jiraphat Boonnam, police inspector attached to Immigration Division 1, contacted police to surrender himself at a petrol station in Pattaya.

