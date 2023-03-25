Foreign Man Caught on Camera Appearing to Steal Money from Pattaya Exchange Booth









A foreign man was caught on CCTV footage appearing to steal money from an exchange booth in Pattaya.

The exchange booth owner Mr. Kietisak Meeboon, 36, filed a report to the Pattaya City Police with CCTV footage evidence on Friday (March 24th). He told police that in the morning of March 24th at 8:00 A.M. he found a coin box had disappeared from his exchange booth on North Pattaya Second Road.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

