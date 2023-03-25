Three More Monkeypox Cases Found

March 25, 2023 TN
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK, March 24 (TNA) – Three more monkeypox cases have been found in Thailand.

The director-general of the Disease Control Department (DCD) Thares Krasanairawiwong said that three male patients, aged between 27-40 years old are two Thais and one foreigner, who has lived in Thailand for 10 years.

All three cases had no connection and two of them had sex with other men, who they did not know and met at entertainment venues.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

