Most of Thailand will see summer storms from Sunday through Wednesday

March 25, 2023 TN
Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Many provinces in Thailand’s northern, north-eastern, eastern and central regions are forecast to be hit by summer storms, with strong winds and hail in some areas, from tomorrow through Wednesday, the Meteorological Department warned today (Saturday).

The summer storms are attributable to the arrival of a moderate cold front, covering Thailand’s north-east and the South China Sea. This will cause the southerly and south-easterly winds to bring humidity from the Gulf and South China Sea to northern parts of Thailand, which is experiencing hot to very hot weather.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



