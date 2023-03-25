Kalasin police trio investigated for bribery

March 25, 2023 TN
Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand. Photo: Marshall Astor.




Three police officers in Kalasin have been accused of demanding a bribe of 500,000 baht in exchange for releasing a suspect caught with 2,000 methamphetamine pills.

The Kalasin provincial police will form a fact-finding committee to investigate the allegations, Pol Lt Gen Yanyong Vejosot, the chief of Provincial Police Region 4, said on Saturday. The three officers, whose names were withheld, have been barred from the civil service, he added.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



