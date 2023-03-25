Prayut nominated United Thai Nation Party’s first candidate for next PM

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the United Thai Nation Party candidate for next prime minister. Photo: พรรครวมไทยสร้างชาติ United Thai Nation Party.









The United Thai Nation Party has nominated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as the party’s first candidate for next prime minister, followed by party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Each party can nominate up to three candidates for the post.

The party revealed its 400 candidates today (Saturday), who will run in all constituencies across the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

