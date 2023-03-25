Prayut nominated United Thai Nation Party’s first candidate for next PM

March 25, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the United Thai Nation Party candidate for next prime minister.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the United Thai Nation Party candidate for next prime minister. Photo: พรรครวมไทยสร้างชาติ United Thai Nation Party.




The United Thai Nation Party has nominated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as the party’s first candidate for next prime minister, followed by party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Each party can nominate up to three candidates for the post.

The party revealed its 400 candidates today (Saturday), who will run in all constituencies across the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport

Thai Airways cancels Germany flights amid strikes

March 25, 2023 TN
Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Most of Thailand will see summer storms from Sunday through Wednesday

March 25, 2023 TN
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Three More Monkeypox Cases Found

March 25, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Airways Airbus A380 at Frankfurt Airport

Thai Airways cancels Germany flights amid strikes

March 25, 2023 TN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the United Thai Nation Party candidate for next prime minister.

Prayut nominated United Thai Nation Party’s first candidate for next PM

March 25, 2023 TN
Police pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand

Kalasin police trio investigated for bribery

March 25, 2023 TN
Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Most of Thailand will see summer storms from Sunday through Wednesday

March 25, 2023 TN
Two healthcare workers at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.

Three More Monkeypox Cases Found

March 25, 2023 TN