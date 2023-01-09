PM Prayut formally joins United Thai Nation Party
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha formally joined the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party on Monday, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
In addition to key members, led by party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, other well-known figures present were former Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Democrat MP Rangsima Rodrasamee and former Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, who has resigned from the Palang Pracharath Party and as an MP.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
