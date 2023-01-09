Thai Public Health Minister Says Covid Vaccine Proof Requirements to Enter Thailand to be Cancelled









Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated just shortly ago, today, January 9th, 2023, at a press conference at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to welcome Chinese tourists to Thailand that a controversial rule to require proof of documentation of Covid vaccination to fly to Thailand will be canceled.

This is only a few hours after the rule came into effect and an entire weekend of chaos and controversy over the sudden rules that disrupted many travelers trips and caused widespread confusion.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





