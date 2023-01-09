Thai Public Health Minister Says Covid Vaccine Proof Requirements to Enter Thailand to be Cancelled

9 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.




Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated just shortly ago, today, January 9th, 2023, at a press conference at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to welcome Chinese tourists to Thailand that a controversial rule to require proof of documentation of Covid vaccination to fly to Thailand will be canceled.

This is only a few hours after the rule came into effect and an entire weekend of chaos and controversy over the sudden rules that disrupted many travelers trips and caused widespread confusion.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand scraps COVID vaccine proof requirement for foreign tourists

2 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

PM Prayut formally joins United Thai Nation Party

2 hours ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left)

Thai Ministers Welcome First Groups of Chinese Tourists

9 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand scraps COVID vaccine proof requirement for foreign tourists

2 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

PM Prayut formally joins United Thai Nation Party

2 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Thai Public Health Minister Says Covid Vaccine Proof Requirements to Enter Thailand to be Cancelled

9 hours ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left)

Thai Ministers Welcome First Groups of Chinese Tourists

9 hours ago TN
Energy Absolute developed the MINE Smart Ferry, an "electric boat" that will be used to transport passengers on the Chao Phraya River

Bangkok Electric Boat Service Comes Under BMA Review

9 hours ago TN