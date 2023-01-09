Thai Ministers Welcome First Groups of Chinese Tourists

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall

Photo: Vasenka Photography / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




SAMUT PRAKAN, Jan 9 (TNA) – Three ministers have welcomed the first group of Chinese tourists, arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday as the government revokes the requirement for foreign arrivals to show proof of Covid -19 vaccination.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Saksayam Chidchob Transport Minister were present at the airport to welcome Chinese tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday. The first flight, carrying 286 passengers to Thailand arrived from Xiamen at around 1 p.m.

