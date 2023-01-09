Bangkok Electric Boat Service Comes Under BMA Review

Energy Absolute developed the MINE Smart Ferry, an "electric boat" that will be used to transport passengers on the Chao Phraya River. Photo: Elbow24.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Khlong Saen Saeb electric boat service, which was launched by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) as an alternative transportation option for bus commuters to avoid rush hour traffic, is being reconsidered due to low passenger numbers and high operational costs.

Officials said the service, which offers a free 11-km journey between Wat Sriboonruang pier and the Min Buri district office pier, has an average of just about 400 daily passengers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

