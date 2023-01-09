Crash victim wants replacement car from Bentley driver









The owner of a brand-new vehicle wrecked by a speeding Bentley while taking her family to see her parents wants full compensation from the errant driver, including a replacement new car.

Nichawee Chartsuriyapat and five other members of her family, one a 4-year-old, were leaving Bangkok in her Mitsubishi Pajero to see her parents in the northeastern province of Bung Kan, she wrote on her Facebook page.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

