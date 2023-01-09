Search for missing Romanian diver continues in Rawai, South of Phuket









The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of a Romanian diver who had gone missing in the sea near the Koh Kaew Nok Island in Rawai, South of Phuket, yesterday after noon (January 8th).

The Romanian diver was named by the Phuket Tourist Police as MR. S. E. S., 47. He lived in Thailand for three years with his Thai girlfriend Ms, Sangrawee Sringa, 42, in Rassada, Mueang Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

