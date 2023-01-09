Search for missing Romanian diver continues in Rawai, South of Phuket

9 hours ago TN
Idyllic beache with crystal-clear water in Rawai, Phuket

Idyllic beache with crystal-clear water in Rawai, Phuket. Photo: mohigan.




The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of a Romanian diver who had gone missing in the sea near the Koh Kaew Nok Island in Rawai, South of Phuket, yesterday after noon (January 8th).

The Romanian diver was named by the Phuket Tourist Police as MR. S. E. S., 47. He lived in Thailand for three years with his Thai girlfriend Ms, Sangrawee Sringa, 42, in Rassada, Mueang Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Phuket town market

Phuket Tourism Industry Sees Major Resurgence

6 days ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Mobile Phone Returned to Kuwaiti Tourist in Phuket after Taxi Driver Angry About Bad Driving Complaint Takes Mobile and Throws it On a Beach

1 week ago TN
Phuket International Airport

American man who fell from Phuket Airport later pronounced dead

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand scraps COVID vaccine proof requirement for foreign tourists

2 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

PM Prayut formally joins United Thai Nation Party

2 hours ago TN
Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Thai Public Health Minister Says Covid Vaccine Proof Requirements to Enter Thailand to be Cancelled

9 hours ago TN
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left)

Thai Ministers Welcome First Groups of Chinese Tourists

9 hours ago TN
Energy Absolute developed the MINE Smart Ferry, an "electric boat" that will be used to transport passengers on the Chao Phraya River

Bangkok Electric Boat Service Comes Under BMA Review

9 hours ago TN