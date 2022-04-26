April 26, 2022

Truck Operators Want Diesel Price Capped at Bt30/Liter

51 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Shell gas station in Thailand. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, April 26 (TNA) – Representatives of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand will show up at Government House on April 27 to ask the government to continuously cap the diesel price at 30 baht per liter as the government plans to stop the price limitation on May 1.

Apichart Prairungruang, chairman of the federation, said its representatives would send the written request to the prime minister because without the longer limited diesel price, people would suffer from higher prices. The prices of goods were already high and if the government stopped capping the diesel price at 30 baht per liter, truck operators would raise their freight charges by 20% right away, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Father and son on Phuket beach

Tourism Council Urges Scrapping of Thailand Pass

44 mins ago TN
E Cigarette vaporizer

Government ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes: Anutin

48 mins ago TN
High-rise buildings in Bangkok

Thailand’s soft power ranked 35th globally

55 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Father and son on Phuket beach

Tourism Council Urges Scrapping of Thailand Pass

44 mins ago TN
E Cigarette vaporizer

Government ‘will not legalise’ e-cigarettes: Anutin

48 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Truck Operators Want Diesel Price Capped at Bt30/Liter

51 mins ago TN
High-rise buildings in Bangkok

Thailand’s soft power ranked 35th globally

55 mins ago TN
Sriracha FC ad in Sri Racha, Chonburi

70-year-old woman reportedly raped by man in Chonburi

59 mins ago TN