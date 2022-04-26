Thailand’s soft power ranked 35th globally









Thailand is ranked 35th out of 120 countries on the Global Soft Power Index 2022, a fall from 33rd last year.

“Soft power” has recently become a buzzword in Thailand, following a performance by Thai rapper Danupha Khanatheerakul, aka “Milli”, at the world-famous Coachella music festival in California, during which she ate mango sticky rice, helping to increase the international popularity of the Thai dessert.

