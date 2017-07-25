Hundreds pulled truck uphill after valley plunge

CHIANG MAI – More than 100 hill people in Hot district successfully pulled a fellow resident’s pickup truck uphill after it plunged into a valley on its way to pick up cabbage there.

The incident was reported in a post by Facebook user Nchai Xyooj, writing on Monday that more than 100 people of Ban Hmong Doi Kham village joined hands to pull up the pickup truck. It plunged into the valley while it was about 100 metres up a 45-degree hill slope.

