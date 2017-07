Ten-year-old Noppachai Rungruang becomes a young hero after he chased away a vicious dog and carried his 5-year-old neighbour, who sustained severe injuries from a dog attack, to safety.

The incident happened on July 20 at about 6.30pm when Noppachai, 10, and Sirin Nual-anong, 5, were walking home from a playground near their houses in Ayutthaya’s Tha Rua district.

By Thai PBS